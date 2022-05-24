A man was arrested after being accused in two armed robberies reported in southern villages recently.

Juan San Nicolas Chargualaf, 22, was charged with two counts each of second- and third-degree robbery along with special allegations of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

According to court documents, on May 19 police responded to a robbery at the Inarajan Market where the victim said the suspect walked into the store and told her, “I just want the money and no one needs to get hurt.”

The victim allegedly told officers the robber had a gun and a knife, adding that she handed him the cash register tray before taking off.

Authorities that same evening responded to First Beach in Ipan after a man told police that Chargualaf and another man were armed with a gun and knife when they stole his car, documents state. The man told officers he recognized Chargualaf as someone who frequented the Talo’fo’fo beach areas, documents state.

Chargualaf allegedly denied having any weapons, but admitted that he and another man stole the car at the beach before the other man robbed the store.

The second suspect was not named in court documents and police have not confirmed if additional arrests were made.