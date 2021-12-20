Donavan Elliott Alianza Carriaga will get to spend the holidays with his family while under house arrest for his alleged role in the 2017 killing Navy veteran Adam Messier.

Carriaga appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Monday in the Superior Court of Guam.

He will be released from the Department of Corrections on Wednesday to third-party custodians and placed on electronic monitoring.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Do not test the technology. You will fail,” Quan said. “Comply with my orders or I will put you back in jail, and you risk your family going to jail. Do you understand?”

“Yes, your honor,” Carriaga said.

He is scheduled to return to court before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena at a later date.

Defense attorney Samuel Teker previously argued that the case is four years old, his client has no criminal history, and had every opportunity to leave the island, but did not. He also contends prosecutors do not have physical evidence or a confession from the defendant that he committed the crime alleged.

Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas opposed the release, telling the court that Carriaga and his co-actors allegedly took steps to ensure the case remained unsolved.

Messier was reported missing in September 2017. Police located his remains this past October, about four years later, at a ranch area in Yigo.

Carriaga is accused of working with his co-actors to brutally beat Messier before they disposed of the body in a large trash bag, Post files state.