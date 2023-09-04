A man who allegedly tried to assault another man in his home with a knife was released on personal recognizance on Friday.

On Aug. 31, police responded to a home in Dededo for a reported disturbance. When officers arrived and spoke with residents in the home, they were told Enchok Ersin allegedly assaulted a man known to him who also was staying at the home.

Earlier that night, Ersin and his girlfriend argued over the woman’s relatives who were staying in the home. Following the argument, Ersin allegedly entered the living room and threatened the victim, telling the man “I am going to stab you.”

“The defendant returned to the living room with a knife,” approached the victim, and asked him if he was “tough,” the magistrate's complaint stated.

According to the complaint, Ersin threw the knife and began punching the victim before another family member pushed Ersin off the victim.

The alleged assault continued with Ersin reportedly retrieving a second knife from the kitchen.

The complaint stated that Ersin allegedly put his knee on the victim’s neck “then raised the knife above his head as if he was going to stab” the victim.

In fear of his life, the victim recalled pushing Ersin off and running toward the front door.

“The defendant tried to stab him and (the victim) grabbed the blade of the knife and, while gripping the knife, the defendant pulled the knife away, causing an injury to (the victim’s) finger,” the complaint stated.

Police reported the victim had lacerations to his ring finger and the palm of his hand.

Ersin was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and family violence as a third-degree felony.

He was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.