Police have arrested a man who has been accused of repeatedly breaking into the home of a woman known to him.

Jason Jeremy Castro, 41, was charged with home invasion as a first-degree felony, two counts of burglary as a second-degree felony, advanced stalking as a second-degree felony, terrorizing as a third-degree felony, four counts of violation of a court order and two counts of criminal trespass as misdemeanors, and two counts of criminal trespass and four counts of harassment as petty misdemeanors.

According to court documents, the suspect was spotted tapping on the victim’s bedroom window and being inside the home on multiple occasions between July 21 and Aug. 9.

On July 27, the victim woke up to find the suspect inside her residence. The suspect allegedly threatened to kill her after she told him to leave.

The suspect also picked up a pan and gestured as if he was going to him the victim, documents state.

The suspect fled after the victim picked up a knife and told him she would kill him if he didn’t leave, documents state.

Castro was convicted of family violence in two separate cases reported in 2019 and this year that involved the same alleged victim.