A man accused in multiple burglaries reported in Chalan Pago and Yona more than three years ago received a plea offer from the government.

Joey Michael Rabago, 42, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas on Wednesday for a change of plea hearing.

The court wanted more time to review the deal and delayed the hearing, which is now scheduled for today.

Details of the plea agreement have not been made public.

Rabago was charged with six counts of burglary as a second-degree felony, theft as a second-degree felony with a special allegation involving a vulnerable victim, and six counts of forgery as a third-degree felony with a special allegation involving a vulnerable victim.

Police said Rabago was a person of interest in several ongoing burglary complaints. He allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics, personal checks and cash from multiple homes between November 2018 and June 2019, court documents state.