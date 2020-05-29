A 42-year-old man is accused of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl known to him.

Reynold Verango Manaois was charged with first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both as first-degree felonies.

According to court documents, the victim was awakened early Wednesday morning after she felt something touching her private parts.

The teen told authorities the suspect was standing over her and touching her inappropriately. The suspect stopped only after the girl moved her leg, documents state.

The victim alleged earlier incidents – going as far back as when she was 9 years old – when she'd feel someone touching her while she was sleeping. The suspect denied the allegations, documents state.