A suspect in a stabbing alleged to have occurred in December 2022 has been charged with aggravated assault in two separate cases.

Bryan Matheus, 26, also known as Brian Soram, was charged Thursday in the Superior Court of Guam with aggravated assault in the stabbing of man near a store in Mangilao on Dec. 9, 2022, a magistrate's complaint stated.

After the initial report was made, officers with the Guam Police Department found a man behind the store holding a cloth to the left side of his face. He also had blood streaming from his face to his chest.

"Officers noted that the skin from his cheek was hanging and he was bleeding profusely," the complaint stated, adding the victim was seen by medics and transported to Guam Memorial Hospital.

A witness identified Matheus as the suspect, and said he was wearing all black. Matheus allegedly walked toward the victim "with his hand extended as if to shake the victim's hand." Matheus allegedly pulled a machete out from his pants and cut the man's face, causing him to fall to the ground and become unconscious, the complaint stated.

Matheus was charged with aggravated assault as a second-degree felony with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon, and assault as a misdemeanor.

Earlier case

On Wednesday, Matheus was charged in a separate aggravated assault case stemming from an incident Feb. 26, also in Mangilao.

Matheus, along with co-defendant Jimmy Moses Hadley, allegedly attacked a man they were drinking with that evening, the accuser stated.

Matheus and Hadley allegedly hit the man with their fists before the man was struck with a rebar rod in the rib cage and on the back of his head.

"The victim did not (know) why both of them attacked him," the complaint stated. "He had told them, 'Why are you trying to kill me?' But they continued attacking him."

The man told police he saw Matheus holding the rebar and Hadley carrying a kitchen knife. Hadley allegedly held the blade to the victim's neck. He told police he felt the blade cutting into his skin.

"The victim was able to break free from defendant one (Hadley) and ran toward the residence," according to the complaint. "When his back was away from the defendants, he was struck behind his head. When he turned around, he saw that defendant two (Matheus) was behind him holding a rod. The victim pushed defendant two (Matheus) and ran away to get assistance."

Officers observed a laceration on the victim's neck and abrasions and redness to his left rib cage and the back of his head.

The defendants were not located at the time, but when Hadley was arrested, he allegedly admitted to knowing the victim and to being his roommate.

Both men were charged with aggravated assault as third-degree felonies. However, Hadley's charge had a special allegation of using a deadly weapon while committing a felony.