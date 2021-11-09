A man who was accused of threatening to kill a woman known to him a couple of months ago was placed under arrest after allegedly stealing items from The Home Depot in Tamuning over the weekend.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Matthew John Taimanglo was caught trying to leave the store with $1,089.89 in stolen items.

Taimanglo allegedly told police that he intended to use the stolen items at home and not resell.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Authorities also charged Taimanglo in connection with a disturbance in Harmon back in September.

The victim in that incident told police that Taimanglo asked her for $40 and made several threats via text message to stab and kill her, documents state.

She also told officers he had punched and shattered the rear window of her car, documents state.

Taimanglo was charged with theft as a third-degree felony, criminal mischief as a third-degree felony and two counts of family violence as a misdemeanor.