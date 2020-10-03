A man who was released from prison after being accused in a 2019 car theft is back at the Department of Corrections facing similar charges.

Jonathan Taylor, 27, was charged with theft by receiving as a second-degree felony.

According to court documents, Guam police responded to a car theft in Tamuning on Aug. 17.

The victim told officers that a Guam Medical Waste Management company van went missing from the company's property about two days prior, documents state.

She said the van had permanent stickers of the company logo on it.

It wasn’t until Oct. 1 that officers located the van with three people inside, documents state.

One occupant said the suspect told him that he bought the van for $300, while the other occupant told officers the suspect had the van in early September when they first met, documents state.

The suspect allegedly told authorities that another man had been driving the van.

Taylor was on pretrial release in connection to a separate case in 2019 where he was indicted on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, along with other charges.