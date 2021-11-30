A man was arrested after being caught with a stolen pickup.

Leroy James Reyes, 41, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle as second-degree felony and criminal mischief as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, the victim left his Ford F-150 unlocked with the keys in the ignition at a gas station in Ipan on Sunday.

Surveillance video captured the suspect allegedly stealing the vehicle.

The suspect allegedly admitted to stealing the truck and led police to it.

The suspect took the tailgate off the truck and tossed it into the river by the Ylig bridge, court documents state.