A man police stopped three times, twice in 2020 and once in 2021, and who each time was found with weapons and drugs or drug paraphernalia, is now facing multiple felony charges.

Martin Lizama Jr. Salas, 25, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony; three counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony; and another three counts of possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card. A magistrate's complaint was filed Thursday at the Superior Court of Guam.

It's unclear from the magistrate's complaint what happened after each of the previous times he was stopped. According to information from the Department of Corrections, Salas has been in DOC custody only once, and that was this month.

Questions were sent Thursday afternoon to the Office of the Attorney General and the Guam Police Department.

On Jan. 14, 2020, Port Authority of Guam police stopped a car near the Circle K/76 gas station on Route 1. Salas was the driver.

An officer searched the vehicle and found a zip-top bag with a white powdery substance, which Salas allegedly identified as "coke." The officer also found a metal case that held an estimated 414,000 yen, $2,000 in Taiwan currency and $1,195 in U.S. currency. Also found were two weight scales; a Sig Sauer .22-caliber long rifle; a 6-inch transparent modified glass pipe with residue; a cylinder transparent grinder; a Glock .40-caliber magazine; two metal GI 5.56 magazines; and an Anderson Manufacturing AR-15 lower receiver, court documents state.

Field tests showed a presumptive positive result for cocaine for the contents of the zip-top bag and a presumptive positive result for methamphetamine for the residue found in the glass pipe.

About four months later, a Guam Police Department officer stopped to help the driver of a car stopped on the shoulder of the road on Route 4 in Inalåhan. Salas, who was driving the vehicle, told the officers he didn't have any documentation with him. "All I have are my keys and my gun," he allegedly said. An officer discovered that Salas' driver's license had expired in 2019 and his firearms identification card had expired in 2016, court documents state.

The officer searched Salas and found an improvised glass pipe with residue and a heat-sealed straw in his pants pocket. The residue in both were suspected to be methamphetamine. In the vehicle were an unloaded black STI Grand Power GP6 semi-automatic pistol, a semi-automatic pistol magazine, and 13 full metal jacket cartridges.

Salas allegedly told police he had borrowed the pistol from a co-worker to protect his family during the pandemic. He allegedly told police he had been using methamphetamine for the previous three years, according to court documents.

In the third incident on Nov. 1, 2021, a GPD officer stopped Salas in Talo'fo'fo'. He had a Heckler & Koch .45-caliber automatic pistol that was loaded and tucked under the driver's seat, court documents state. Residue tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, according to court documents.