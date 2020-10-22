A man who is the subject to a Superior Court order to stay away from a woman known to him just last month was arrested on Tuesday.

Jonathan Philip Castro Jones, 41, was charged twice with violation of a court order as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim told police she received a call from the suspect demanding for food and money, and claimed that he was at her residence on Monday.

The victim returned home to find her back sliding door open, but no one was at the residence, court documents state.

Officers responded to the residence the following day after the the victim told police that the suspect was back at the residence and was inside her bedroom, documents state.

The victim allegedly told authorities that she was afraid and that the suspect would harm her.

The court had ordered the suspect on Sept. 17 to stay away from the victim’s residence and prohibited him from contacting the victim in a separate protective order case filed in the Superior Court of Guam.