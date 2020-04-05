A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbing an employee of Elite Bakery in Tamuning while armed with a knife.

Officers assigned to the Tumon Precinct Command responded to the bakery around 5 p.m.

According to preliminary reports, a man armed with a knife entered the store and demanded money, said GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

"The armed suspect quickly fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash," Tapao said.

As responding officers were en route to the scene, they were informed by an unknown passerby that the suspect was seen running along Espiritu Street.

Both officers assigned to the Tumon Precinct Command and SWAT pursued the suspect on foot and were able to apprehend him by Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning.

Officers later arrested Kevin Michael Jackson Jr., 34, and charged him with robbery as a second-degree felony, terrorizing, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and theft of property.