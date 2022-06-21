A man was arrested after being accused of setting a car on fire in Piti.

Arthur Vincent Creelman, 31, was charged with arson as a third-degree felony and criminal mischief to a motor vehicle as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, police responded to a disturbance on Sunday morning after the victim told police she saw shattered glass below her driver-side window and the entire car interior had been burned.

Authorities reviewed video surveillance that captured Creelman allegedly setting the car on fire.

Creelman allegedly denied knowing about the fire.