A man was arrested after being accused of setting a car on fire in Piti.
Arthur Vincent Creelman, 31, was charged with arson as a third-degree felony and criminal mischief to a motor vehicle as a third-degree felony.
According to court documents, police responded to a disturbance on Sunday morning after the victim told police she saw shattered glass below her driver-side window and the entire car interior had been burned.
Authorities reviewed video surveillance that captured Creelman allegedly setting the car on fire.
Creelman allegedly denied knowing about the fire.