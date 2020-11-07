A 21-year-old man has been charged with assault after allegedly threatening to attack a man with a machete at an apartment in Barrigada.

On Nov. 5, at 11:39 p.m., police officers responded to a report of a man with a machete.

The suspect was identified as Doone Danis, also known as Doone Tanis.

The defendant, standing outside the door of the Barrigada apartment, allegedly threatened a man with a machete while the victim and his wife and children were inside their residence.

The suspect and the family that was threatened are neighbors.

A woman told police the defendant "was holding a machete and looked like he was going to swing it at her and her husband," according to court documents.

The woman began to yell for help, and an unknown individual came and stopped the defendant. Another unnamed individual took away the machete, which was later located by police.