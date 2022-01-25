A 31-year-old man was charged with assault and harassment after allegedly threatening someone known to him.

The Guam Police Department responded to a disturbance at a Tamuning residence at around 9:06 p.m. on Jan. 21.

Two people told police that Christian Erfu Reyes, also known as Christian Erie Reyes, had threatened to beat up the victim earlier that afternoon, according to court documents. One of the witnesses saw what looked to be an "ice pipe" in the defendant's hand. The witness told Reyes to leave as she called the police but canceled the call when he left, documents state.

Reyes returned a few hours later and allegedly threatened the victim again, yelling from the roadway.

The defendant is on pre-trial release for a different case. A bench warrant was issued on Nov. 5, 2021.