A man was placed under arrest after he allegedly attacked a woman known to him multiple times between October and December of 2019.

Ryan Benjamin Tajalle Charfauros, 20, is charged with two counts of burglary as a second-degree felony, stalking as a third-degree felony, two counts of family violence as a misdemeanor, family violence as a misdemeanor and criminal mischief as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, officers responded to a disturbance in Agat early Tuesday morning.

The victim reported the suspect knocked on her bedroom window, but she asked him to leave. The suspect allegedly kicked in the front door and walked into her home, documents state.

The victim ran to her room and locked the door. The suspect began banging on the door, as the victim yelled that she was going to call police, documents state.

She told police she was in a relationship with the suspect for about a year and a half and alleged the suspect became physically abusive during the middle part of their relationship.

Court documents state the suspect also entered her home without permission on Nov. 30, 2019.

Then, he was accused of grabbing a knife from the kitchen and putting it under the victim's bedroom door. He wrote on the knife, "here ... you wanna slit my throat," documents state.

In another incident, on Oct. 19, 2019, the suspect had argued with the victim outside of her home. The victim then drove to a church in Agat where the suspect allegedly hit her in the face three times, documents state.

Each incident had been reported to Guam police.

The suspect later self-surrendered to police in Agat following the latest incident and told officers that he wanted to turn himself in for not reporting to his probation officer, documents state.