A man is recovering in the intensive care unit at Naval Hospital Guam after being shot in the back twice with arrows in Mangilao on Sunday.
A witness said the victim, 61, was cutting the grass on his property that morning when the suspect allegedly shot at the victim from about 15 to 20 feet away using a bow and arrow.
The witness told officers that he had given the suspect permission to stay inside a container home on his property prior to the shooting, court documents state.
The suspect was identified in a Superior Court of Guam magistrate’s complaint as Joaquin San Nicolas Guile, Jr., 27.
Guile was charged with attempted murder as a first-degree felony and twice with aggravated assault. He also faces special allegations for using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony and vulnerable victim, and a notice for committing a felony while on felony release.
He allegedly admitted to police that he thought he was shooting an intruder, who he later learned was a relative that he claims was in disguise.
Investigators found two bows and 28 arrows inside the container home, documents state.
The suspect was under house arrest in connection with a 2019 terrorizing and use of a deadly weapon case and was ordered by the court not to possess any firearms or deadly weapons, documents state.
Guile was also ordered by the court to stay at a residence in Maina and not in Mangilao, documents state.