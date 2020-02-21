An argument that started over an apparent stolen bush cutter led to one man being placed under arrest after the suspect allegedly tried to stab another man with a machete.

Kenneth Jacob Jackson, 32, has been charged with attempted murder as a first-degree felony, aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and terrorizing as a third-degree felony. Each charge includes a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

According to court documents, the victim told police he got into an argument with the suspect over a potentially stolen bush cutter. The suspect is then accused of grabbing a machete and threatening to kill the victim.

The suspect tried to stab the victim in the chest but missed, documents state. He then allegedly swung the weapon at the victim’s head twice, but the victim blocked it each time with his hands.

The victim ran away and called police, documents state.

Officers noted the victim's hands were bleeding.

The suspect admitted to arguing with the victim but denied ever wounding him, documents state. He told police the victim’s injuries could have been due to a fall.

The suspect later admitted that he swung the machete at the victim but said he never hit him, documents state.

He also told authorities that the victim deserved what he got, documents state.