A man was arrested after being accused of attempting to rape a child known to him.

As Siren, 31, was charged with attempted second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, child abuse as a third-degree felony, and harassment as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim awoke to the suspect on top of her and molesting her.

The victim allegedly told police she pretended to be asleep hoping the suspect would leave her room.

The victim got up after the suspect took off his shirt and continued to molest the child, documents state.

The suspect allegedly begged the victim not to tell her parents before the victim called her parents on the phone and ran to a neighbor’s residence for safety.