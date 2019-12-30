Kenneth Paul Camacho was arrested on Friday night in connection with a disturbance reported in Agana Heights.

A police officer was approached by two frantic people who reported that their relatives had gotten into an argument that turned physical.

Camacho, 51, allegedly became upset and struck a woman multiple times with an open palm.

Other family members attempted to stop Camacho but he allegedly became combative and choked one of them and tried to prevent him from leaving.

Court documents state the defendant became more upset when he thought one of the relatives contacted police and tried to grab the cellphone.

Two relatives went to get help and Camacho allegedly continued assaulting the woman telling her, "I'm (going to) f*** you up!" court documents state.

Camacho was arrested and charged with family violence as a first-degree felony, interfering with reporting of family violence, child abuse and family violence as misdemeanors.