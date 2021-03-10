A man who was caught on cellphone video allegedly physically abusing a child known to him was placed under arrest.

Alan Anthony Bargender, 30, was charged with family violence and child abuse, both as misdemeanors.

According to documents filed in the Superior Court of Guam, officers responded to a complaint at a local elementary school after a school employee received a video of the alleged abuse.

A woman, who recorded the suspect allegedly abusing the 7-year-old victim, told police she did not report it as she was set to leave the island the next morning, documents state.

The video showed the woman and the suspect arguing, and the victim crying on the floor before the suspect allegedly kicked her.

Court documents note that the victim “flew a short distance and then ran away in fear.”

The suspect allegedly told police that he apologized for kicking the child in the leg, adding that he was frustrated from work and the children were not listening.