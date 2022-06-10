A man who is accused of trying to grab a child from a car and harass a woman in Ordot is fit to stand trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

Spencer Levar Ross, 40, had pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness, disease or defect.

He faces charges of child abuse as a misdemeanor, unlawful restraint as a misdemeanor, criminal trespass as a misdemeanor, criminal trespass as a petty misdemeanor and harassment as a petty misdemeanor.

Judge Alberto Tolentino issued an order that Ross possesses the mental competency to understand the nature of the proceedings and to stand trial following a forensic evaluation.

Complaint

According to court documents, officers responded to multiple calls about disturbances on April 6.

One caller reported Ross allegedly walked up to a 7-year-old child who was inside a car and grabbed the child’s arm. A woman then grabbed Ross and wrestled him to the ground forcing him to run away, documents state.

In a second call, an elderly woman allegedly told officers Ross squatted down in front of her and repeatedly demanded that she punch him. Ross then returned and tried to lift the victim’s dress, documents state.

Ross kept pulling away from officers as they tried to place him in handcuffs, documents state.

He was on probation for a separate 2020 misdemeanor case, and was also arrested that same year for robbing a Tamuning hotel at knifepoint, Post files state.