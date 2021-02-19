Man charged with dealing meth

An undercover drug buy led to the arrest of a man who allegedly admitted to Guam police officers that he was a user and seller of methamphetamine.

Keith Reyes Guerrero, 49, was charged with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony.

According to court documents, police received information in February 2018 that the defendant had been selling meth after a confidential source reported that he had been buying it from the defendant for several years.

Investigators had the source call the suspect to buy 5 grams of meth for $1,500, documents state.

The suspect was located at his residence on Wednesday, three years after the undercover operation, and took him into custody.