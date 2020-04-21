Mark Francis Aguigui Sablan, 46, faces possession of a schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

A police officer was at a traffic light near the former Citibank around 3 p.m. on April 18 when he saw a silver Mazda B2200 truck, with an August 2018 registration tag. He received information that the registration and insurance had expired on the vehicle.

The officer pulled the vehicle over and met the operator, later identified as Michael Joseph Cruz Guzman, and a search was conducted of the vehicle. The officers later found out that there are two bench warrants issued for Guzman in two family violence cases. The complaint doesn't say what, if any action, was taken with Guzman.

Officers found a "Krazy Glue" container was located in the passenger side door where three small baggies containing a crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine, documents state.

The crystalline substance tested presumptively as methamphetamine, documents state.

A second officer approached the passenger side of the vehicle where Sablan was sitting. The officer allegedly saw Sablan looking towards the others in the vehicle, while reaching for the right side of his pants several times.

The officer asked what he was reaching for and he replied, "Nothing,” documents state.

The officer had to tell him to stop reaching for the right side of his pants, documents state.