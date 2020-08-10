A man allegedly told police, after being arrested, that he blames his family and disowns them.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 8, Guam Police Department officers received a report of contraband at a residence along Chalan Abas in Chalan Pago, according to court documents. Officers arrived and met with three individuals who were seated in the garage area of the residence.

The witness said Peter Aflague Camacho had to be removed from the residence and that she had enough of him and his bad habits dealing with drugs, documents state.

Other witnesses told police they witnessed Camacho smoking ice several times, most recently that night around 11 p.m., documents state.

After the defendant left, police found in the closet area several small clear plastic bags with what the witness said she believed was ice and paraphernalia to smoke, documents state.

Officers confiscated the items, to include three zip-close bags containing a crystalline substance and two improvised glass pipes, documents state. A field test yielded a presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Camacho was arrested and was advised of his rights, documents state. He admitted ownership of the meth but did not provide any information on where he got the contraband, documents state.The defendant blamed his family, saying they betrayed him. He allegedly stated that he would rather take his life and disowns his family.

Camacho faces a charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.