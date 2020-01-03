A man was placed under arrest after being accused of attacking a woman with a machete.

Mathison John, 24, is charged with family violence as a third-degree felony with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and criminal mischief as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect swung a machete at a woman known to him and nearly hit her leg.

The woman moved back to avoid being injured.

The suspect is then accused of yelling and throwing the machete at the woman's front door, damaging the inside of the door frame.

The woman then grabbed the machete, left the house and waited outside for police to arrive, documents state.

Witnesses said they didn’t know what motivated the incident.

The suspect, who smelled of alcohol, was taken into custody. He also admitted to police that he had been drinking, documents state.