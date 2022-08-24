A man charged with arriving illegally on Guam on an inflatable boat has been released from prison.

Jianfeng Lu paid $2,000 cash bail to be released from the Department of Corrections on Monday afternoon.

Lu attempted to be released last week, but his case was continued by Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan because it was unknown where Lu would stay if released.

In the hearing held Monday, it was revealed by Lu's attorney from the Public Defender Service Corporation that Lu will be staying at a Barrigada residence.

Lu was ordered to surrender his passport.

Arrest

Lu was arrested last week after a fisherman reported he saw what appeared to be tourists walking along the dirt road to Urunao, Post files state.

After the report was made, authorities from a multiagency task force to prevent illegal entry into Guam saw the man driving a vehicle while they were investigating the area, charging documents state.

Lu told officers he piloted an inflatable boat and landed on Tanguisson Beach on May 15 and said he arrived with two others, but he alone piloted the vessel, documents state.

Lu was charged with failure to acquire clearance requirements and failure to deliver a manifest to a customs officer as misdemeanors, and with invalid place of unloading as a violation.

Lu is scheduled to plead to the charges on Sept. 1.