A man who was ordered by the court not to have any firearms after being convicted in a 2008 family violence case was placed under arrest after he was allegedly caught with a rifle and a pistol.

Anthony James Pangelinan, 33, was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card as a third-degree felony and theft by receiving as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, Pangelinan became upset with a woman known to him because she would not give him money for cigarettes.

Pangelinan is accused of then leaving the Agana Heights residence screaming profanities before witnesses heard a single gunshot, documents state.

The woman allegedly told police she was in fear for her life.

Guam police officers responded to the home and found Pangelinan along with a loaded Marlin .22-caliber rifle and a Sig Sauer pistol, documents state.

Officers noted the pistol was reported stolen on April 27, 2017, documents state.

Pangelinan allegedly admitted to police that he knew he was not supposed to have the firearms because of his convictions, and that he fired the rifle in the jungle behind the home after getting upset.