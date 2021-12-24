A man was arrested after being accused of kidnapping a woman known to him.

Joe Shawn Aguon, 28, was charged with kidnapping as a second-degree felony, terrorizing as a third-degree felony, and family violence as a third-degree felony - each with a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release. He was also charged with unlawful restraint as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, Aguon and victim got into an argument on Wednesday before the victim decided to walk away.

Aguon then allegedly chased after the victim in her car, got out and grabbed her before he threw her inside the car and assaulted her repeatedly, according to court documents.

Aguon took the victim home and then drove her at her parents' residence the following day, documents state.

The victim allegedly told police that Aguon threatened to hurt her and her family, adding that she was too scared to call authorities.

Aguon was on pretrial release for a 2019 theft and burglary case, and a 2019 family violence case, documents state.