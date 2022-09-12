An 11-year-old girl has accused a man of sexually assaulting her multiple times in the past year.

Police responded Wednesday to a middle school student reporting she was molested, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

The 11-year-old student said Michael Ray Saunders, 57, had been touching her inappropriately since September 2021.

She further said Saunders would touch her inappropriately while she slept and then when she would wake up she would tell Saunders to stop, but he would refuse, according to the complaint.

In one of the incidents, the girl said, Saunders told her to lie on the floor before he exposed himself to her. She added the incident happened in June or July of this year and, when a family member walked in and asked what was happening, Saunders said the girl was "jumping on his back, slipped and pulled his pants down," according to the complaint.

The family member told police she recalled the incident.

Saunders was interviewed and denied the allegations but said he "does tickle the 11-year-old girl, but not for sexual gratification" and she did pull his shorts down in one incident.

Saunders was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and indecent exposure as a third-degree felony.