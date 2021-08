A man has been arrested and charged after being accused of sexually molesting a 4-year-old girl.

Derek Joseph Zamora, 37, was charged Tuesday in the Superior Court of Guam with second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

According to court documents, the child told her mother that the suspect sexually assaulted her on Monday.

The suspect allegedly forced the child to sexually touch him before he molested her.

The suspect denied the allegations, documents state.