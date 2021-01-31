Man charged with possessing child pornography

A 57-year-old man has been charged with possession of child pornography as a second-degree felony.

Glenn Jesus Paulino allegedly had photographs on his cellphone of a teenage girl.

On June 25, 2020, a then-16 year-old girl, told police she saw naked photos of herself on a phone of a man known to her.

The teen told police that about a month earlier, on May 22, 2020, she saw that her closet door in her bedroom was slightly open. When she opened it, she found a red cellphone taped to the wall with a video mode on, according to documents filed at the Superior Court of Guam. She removed the phone and found a video of her walking into the room. She said she deleted the video and placed it on the table. However, she said she didn’t tell anyone about the phone. Documents state that she was scared that something would happen to her.

On June 20, 2020, the teen was helping Paulino put away groceries and noticed a bag with boxes of small cameras, documents state.

On June 23, 2020 the victim went running with the defendant’s phone, documents state. When she went through it, she discovered explicit photos of her on her bed. The victim then used her cell phone to take a photograph of the photos on the defendant’s phone.

On Oct. 6, 2020, a search warrant was executed and an officer found 21 photos of a female in a bedroom.

The photos “appeared to have been taken by another electronic device placed on an unknown object, possibly on a wall,” documents state. The officer identified the teen as the person in the photos.

On Jan. 29, 2021, officers executed another search warrant of the defendant’s home. According to court documents, Paulino allegedly destroyed an unspecified number of computers and told police: “those computers were on their last leg and I destroyed the hard drives.”