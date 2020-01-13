Edwin Kofot, 21, was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony; three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony; and two counts of violation of order as misdemeanors at the Superior Court of Guam on Saturday.

Mother reports abuse to police

On Jan. 7, a woman walked into the Hagåtña Precinct to report that her 12-year-old daughter said a man known to them had inappropriately touched and raped her, documents state.

Police were told that an older sister had told the defendant not to sexually harass the girl, documents state. He allegedly responded by threatening to kill them if they told anyone what was happening.

Sister alleges earlier molestation

Police interviewed the older sister who alleged that Kofot had touched her inappropriately around Halloween of 2019. The older sister also alleged that one day, she walked into Kofot’s room because she heard a noise and allegedly saw him wrapping a towel around him and her little sister sitting on the edge of the bed, documents state. The older sibling also said the younger girl looked as though she was crying but she couldn’t be sure, because the younger girl didn’t speak.

Suspect ordered not to molest household members

Kofot denied the allegations. He was released but was ordered not to harass, annoy or molest household members, documents state.