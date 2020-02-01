A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl over the Christmas break.

Robert Leon Baker Jr. has been charged in the Superior Court of Guam with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He faces six counts of sexual assault involving a girl who is known to him.

He was arrested Thursday and charged Friday.

The girl walked into the Central Precinct Command on Jan. 14 and reported she was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions in October 2019 and during the Christmas break a few months later.

Baker was also arrested in 2012 in a case that alleged he sexually assaulted a girl known to him who was 14 at the time, according to his arrest records.

It’s unclear what came of the 2012 case.