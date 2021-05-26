A former government of Guam employee who was arrested earlier this year following an incident at Adelup is back in prison after being accused of stalking a woman known to him.

Emmanuel John Cruz Aguon, 48, was charged with advanced stalking as a second-degree felony, violation of a court order as a misdemeanor and harassment as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, Guam police officers responded to a complaint Monday morning after the victim reported she had a protective order in place against the suspect.

She allegedly told police the suspect showed up that morning banging on the security door.

The suspect told officers he was looking for his wife and kids, documents state.

The victim also told authorities the suspect showed up to the residence at least two other times earlier this month, documents state.

The suspect, who was convicted of harassment in a separate 2017 case, was ordered by the court to stay away from the victim. Authorities noted the suspect appeared disoriented and spoke in an angry tone for no reason, documents state.

Aguon was on pretrial release in connection with a separate misdemeanor case reported after he allegedly got into a dispute with co-workers at the governor’s complex in March. He had been employed with the Bureau of Statistics and Plans. He has since been terminated from his job, Adelup officials previously confirmed.

He was also on pre-trial release for a 2019 case where he was initially charged with harassment, family violence, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and resisting arrest, Post files state.