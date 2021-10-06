A man is facing charges in the District Court of Guam after being accused of stealing mail from Summer Town Estates in Dededo.

Jaime Andrew Indalecio, 33, was charged with theft of mail. A federal magistrate's complaint was filed against him on Tuesday.

According to court documents, a maintenance worker told the Postal Inspection Service that there had been a break-in at the Neighborhood Collection Delivery Unit on the property.

Security camera footage showed a man apparently using a lock pick to open the mailboxes. The man was also seen sleeping inside a Blue Toyota RAV4 on the property, documents state.

Officers with the Guam Police Department responded and made the arrest.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Indalecio allegedly admitted to investigators that he broke into the mailboxes early Tuesday morning, and that he had broken into the boxes on three or four other occasions over the last few months.

He said he would sell the stolen items at the flea market in Dededo to make money to provide for his family, documents state.

Indalecio also allegedly told authorities that he broke into the mailboxes two or three times while living at Summer Town Estates.

He is set to answer to the charges today before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo.