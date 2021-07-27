A man has been arrested and charged after being accused of attacking a pregnant woman known to him.

Keoni Nolly San Miguel, 25, was charged with strangulation as a third-degree felony, family violence as a misdemeanor, and assault of an unborn child as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim, four months pregnant, asked the defendant to clean up his mess before the suspect started yelling and arguing with her.

The suspect followed the victim to her bedroom, kicked open the door, and pushed her onto the bed, documents state.

The suspect then allegedly put his forearm on her neck and shoulder area in a way that caused “temporary obstruction of her breathing.”

The suspect only let her go after the victim said she would call the police, documents state.

The suspect then responded, “Go ahead and call the police, I’m not going to run,” court documents state.

Officers responded to the scene in Agat.

The victim was transported for medical evaluation, documents state.