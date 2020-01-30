A 29-year-old man has been charged with theft after he cashed a check for $1,693 at a money remittance business in Harmon last year, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

An employee at the Harmon business told police Sebastian Junior Mangaffier Taman, also known as Austin Taman, on Feb. 21, 2019, cashed a Government of Guam check payable to his name.

Four days later, the employee, during a call to the Department of Administration, learned the check was fraudulent, court documents state.

The following day, Taman allegedly tried to cash another check at another check-cashing and money remittance business but ended up fleeing the scene, leaving behind his driver’s license and a check from Papa's LLC, court documents state.