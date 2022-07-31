A man was arrested in connection with a theft reported at the Guam Premier Outlets parking lot on Tuesday, along with a robbery reported at the First Hawaiian Bank in Maite earlier this year.

Jefferson Pwechar, 25, was charged with third-degree robbery, attempted third-degree robbery, theft, criminal trespass, and burglary.

According to court documents, police responded to a theft at GPO on Tuesday where a man said he gave Pwechar $3 before he put the rest of his money inside his left breast pocket.

He allegedly told officers that he was sitting inside his car when Pwechar knocked on his window, grabbed him by the arm, and took the money in his pocket before running off.

Officers found the stolen money on Pwechar, documents state.

Authorities also noted that Pwechar had previously been accused of opening car doors at the parking lot of the Cost U Less in Tamuning in May when a security guard told him that he was not allowed on the property.

Police also noted a robbery complaint reported on March 14 when a woman said she was waiting in her car for another man to come out of the bank.

The woman allegedly told officers that she fell asleep when Pwechar, who she did not know, tried to pull her phone out of her hand causing her to wake up.

She then noticed that a pouch was missing from the car, which they later learned Pwechar had taken it and tossed it into one of the plants outside of the bank, documents state.