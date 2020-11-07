A 39-year-old man has been charged with theft of property after he allegedly purchased $25,280 worth of phones, on credit, for a business he never had, and failed to pay.

Justin Hyunjin Choi was charged with theft of property as a second-degree felony, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam on Nov. 6.

According to the complaint, police investigated the case after a telecom company filed a police report on Sept. 14 that 20 phones worth $25,280 were not paid for by a man who said the phones were for his business.

A sales manager for the telecom company stated Choi represented himself as the president of a business that wants to provide phones for its employees.

The telecom company later found out the phones were activated to several residential accounts that belonged to individuals who were not authorized under the business account.

The defendant later told police, because his business was not making any money, he started selling the phones by creating social media accounts under different names including "Jerry Rice," court documents state.

The defendant appeared surprised when police told him there was no record of him owning any business based on records at the Licensing Branch at the Department of Revenue and Taxation, court documents state.