A man who allegedly had been drinking alcohol and then approached a woman on Sunday, Jan. 5, has been arrested.

Shortly after 4 p.m. that afternoon, a woman was in front of her home in Chalan Pago when someone yelled at her from across the street, according to the magistrate’s report filed at the Superior Court of Guam.

The man, later identified as Einor Santer, crossed the street to her yard and told the woman she was pretty. When she tried to get into her car, the man allegedly walked to her and touched her inappropriately. She screamed. She told the man she was going to call the police. He fled, documents state. Police tracked him down and noted that Santer allegedly smelled strongly of alcoholic beverage. He also allegedly admitted to touching the woman. He apologized, documents state.

Santer was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor and harassment as a petty misdemeanor.