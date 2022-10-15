A man was found not guilty of attempted murder in a trial connected to a shooting in Dededo earlier this year.

A Superior Court of Guam jury on Friday afternoon acquitted Jerome Camacho Cruz of attempted murder and assault charges.

Cruz was accused of shooting a man in Dededo in February after police responded to a report of a man who was shot in the abdomen. Police interviewed several witnesses who said they heard the shooting and one who said the man told him “I got shot by Jerome,” charging documents stated.

The victim also identified Cruz as the shooter to the police.

Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas, after the not guilty verdict was read, said he thought the jurors would have liked to see a video of the incident to find Cruz guilty.

Rapadas said, despite the lack of evidence, having the victim's testimony was enough for the Office of the Attorney General to prosecute the case.

"We knew that this was a case that didn't have as much evidence that we would have liked, but we still go for it. We had a victim, we believed our victim and we felt we had a case," Rapadas said before the defense provided a statement after the reading.

As expected, however, the defense said it was satisfied the outcome was just.

"We're just happy that the jury carefully considered the evidence in this case. We thought from the beginning that there wasn't enough evidence to convict Jerome of what he was charged with," Assistant Alternate Public Defender Brycen Breazeale said before discussing Cruz's feelings after the reading.

"His mom was here supporting him throughout the whole trial. These types of cases are difficult, not just for the witnesses, the alleged victims, but for our clients as well, standing trial for something that ultimately he was found not guilty of," Breazeale said.

Cruz was found not guilty of attempted murder as a first-degree felony, aggravated assault as a second-degree felony and third-degree felony with a special allegation of deadly weapon used. He also was charged with possession of a firearm without a firearms ID as a third-degree felony.