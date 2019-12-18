Oral arguments were heard in the District Court of Guam on a local businessman’s request to issue a preliminary injunction against, or temporarily block, the implementation of a federal law banning cockfighting. The law takes effect on Dec. 20.

The ban is part of the $867 billion 2018 farm bill. The bill extends the federal ban on the practice of fighting roosters and dogs to Guam, the CNMI, American Samoa, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. President Donald Trump signed it into law in December 2018.

Those who disobey the federal cockfighting ban face imprisonment of no more than five years, or a fine, or both.

“They made a big mistake,” local businessman Sedfrey Linsangan said in court on Tuesday. He argued passionately against the ban and called it a “flagrant violation of the law.”

Linsangan told the court that cockfighting was a 6,000-year-old tradition and “an art.”

Judge: ‘What is the art?’

“What is the art?” asked Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan, who presided over the hearing.

Linsangan said the animals must be cared for every day and owners of the fighting cocks, “age them, train them, condition them.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mikel Schwab argued on behalf of the government that public sentiment on animal rights had changed, and that the “modern interpretation of animal rights is moving in the direction of not allowing for these blood sport activities.”

Schwab told the court that an injunction was unlikely to succeed, and the ban wouldn’t cause irreparable damage.

“An injunction would not be in the public’s interest,” he said.

‘No one is exercising their leadership’

With just three days until the law goes into effect, Manibusan suggested that Linsangan’s attempt to fight the ban might be too late.

Schwab pointed out that the implementation of the law was delayed to allow time for it to be challenged. He said a group in Puerto Rico took legal action in May to block the ban.

The Puerto Rico group ultimately lost the legal battle when a federal district court judge ruled the ban applies to U.S. territories.

Linsangan said he tried to get support from the Guam Legislature and the Guam Attorney General’s Office but said, “No one is exercising their leadership to protect the people.”

Manibusan said he would issue a report and recommendation to Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.