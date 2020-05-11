Man connected to shooting arrested on drug charges

A man who knew both the victim and the suspect in a shooting death at an apartment in Mongmong last week has been arrested on drug charges.

Bruce Aflleje Diaz, 52, allegedly told police officers that he knew the suspect and the victim involved in the May 4 shooting in Mongmong, and that they were users of methamphetamine, or "ice."

Diaz is accused of loaning out the gun used in the shooting of Peter John Tadeo Rios Jr.

According to court documents, Diaz told investigators the murder suspect, Juan Faisao Mendiola, 56, asked to borrow a silver revolver that day to "go and collect," which authorities noted in documents means to collect payment for drug sales.

He said he got tired of Mendiola asking, so he gave him the weapon in a small black bag, documents state.

Diaz then told his son to follow Mendiola, whom he called "Uncle John," so that he wouldn't do anything stupid, documents state.

Ten minutes later, Diaz's son returned home with the gun and told Diaz that Mendiola had used the weapon, documents state.

Diaz allegedly told his son to get rid of the gun before taking it and giving it to his friend that lived with him. The suspect told investigators he hadn't seen his friend or the weapon since, documents state.

Police spoke to the suspect's son and friend, who confirmed the information given by Diaz.

'Small-time dealer'

Officers also executed a search warrant at Diaz's home and found two plastic baggies with just over a gram of meth and drug paraphernalia including a scale, documents state.

Diaz allegedly admitted to owning the items and told police he was a "small-time dealer" and would receive the drugs and distribute them in small amounts to numerous people.

Officers also saw several people, who appeared to be meth addicts, coming by the residence looking for Diaz, documents state.

Diaz has been charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card as a third-degree felony, unlawful transfer of a firearm without a valid ID and possession of an unregistered firearm as a third-degree felony.

He is being held on $25,000 cash bail.

May 4 shooting

According to court documents, Mendiola told police he showed up to the Taitano apartments along J.A. Camacho street in Mongmong on Monday morning to pick up a woman he was intimate with and take her out fishing.

Rios was living at the woman's apartment, and refused to let Mendiola inside, document state.

Mendiola is accused of shooting Rios with the gun twice after Rios attempted to stab him with a knife.

Rios was found dead at the scene.

Authorities found Mendiola in Barrigada the day after the shooting. He and his wife, Mary Chargualaf Mendiola, who was charged with hindering apprehension, were taken into custody.

Mendiola remains in prison on $100,000 cash bail, charged with murder in the slaying of Rios.