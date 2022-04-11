A man convicted for his part in a deadly attack in Yigo in 2019 is back in prison after he allegedly led Guam police officers on a chase before he attacked authorities.

Thomas Mark Mendiola Taitano, 30, was charged with assault on a peace officer as a third-degree felony, and eluding a police officer and resisting arrest, both as misdemeanors.

He remains held on a $5,000 cash bail in the Department of Corrections.

According to court documents, officers tried to stop Taitano along Ysengsong Road in Dededo just after midnight on Friday because his car did not have any taillights and his windshield appeared to be shattered.

Taitano allegedly refused to pull over leading police on a chase through Dededo before he stopped at a residence, got out of the car, and ran into the jungle area nearby.

Authorities chased after him on foot when Taitano allegedly kicked the officer in the chest and attempted to charge at another cop.

Police used a taser gun on him, as he continued to be belligerent, documents state.

Taitano is scheduled back in court on April 19.

Castro murder

Taitano was convicted in the 2019 killing of Keith Castro, a father of four, after he pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault.

Taitano got all but 18 months of his five-year prison sentence suspended.

Prison records state Taitano was released from prison on Feb. 2 of this year.

According to Post files, Taitano struck Castro multiple times with a baton as the pair fought at a Yigo residence before co-actor Joshua Rivera Palacios shot Castro.

Palacios is serving a life sentence for Castro murder. Defense contends Palacios didn’t pull the trigger.