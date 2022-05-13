John Leonard Mata Cruz was found guilty in a hit-and-run crash reported earlier this year in Malesso that left one person injured.

A Superior Court of Guam jury convicted Cruz of leaving the scene with injuries as a third-degree felony on Monday.

He was acquitted of the aggravated assault charge.

Trial was held before Judge Vernon Perez who will set a sentencing hearing.

Cruz faces up to five years in prison.

“With this conviction, we have shown that carelessly driving off after hitting someone with your car is unacceptable and will not go unpunished. We want to thank the jury for their thoughtful deliberations,” said Chief Prosecutor J. Basil O’Mallan.

On Feb. 16, the victim told police Cruz was holding a machete and threatened to kill him before Cruz ran him over with his car before taking off from the scene, court documents state.

Cruz had then told officers that the victim was the one with the machete and that he got in his car to avoid him when the victim stood in front of his car and was hit, documents state.

Authorities asked Cruz why he did not call medics.

“I just wanted to go home,” Cruz said to police.