A federal trial for a drug convict is scheduled to begin in two months.

Defendant James Rumbaua Damaso appeared before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Thursday.

The chief judge said she wants the trial to proceed.

Jury selection and trial will begin on Oct. 5 before Senior District Judge Consuelo Marshall.

Damaso was indicted on charges of possession of 50 or more grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute for allegedly accepting drugs in the mail in 2019.

He was convicted on separate federal drug charges in 2009, Post files state.