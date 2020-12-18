Atriko Hewinin could spend up to eight years in prison for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl known to him in 2017.

He faces two more cases. One pending case accuses him of raping a 4-year-old girl. The other case accuses him of sexual assault on an adult.

A Superior Court of Guam jury returned with a guilty verdict against Hewinin on Wednesday in the sexual assault of the teen.

He was found guilty of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and terrorizing as a third-degree felony.

Hewinin also faces up to five years in prison for the terrorizing charge, according to the Guam Office of the Attorney General.

"The young victim got her much deserved day in court and her voice was heard," said Assistant Attorney General Christine Tenorio. "Against pressure and odds, the victim showed courage and was able to share her story with the jurors."

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Sexual assault on 4-year-old girl

Hewinin faces another case, which is still pending, accusing him of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl.

In March 2018, police responded to a disturbance at an abandoned building in Dededo, where they observed the child wearing only a white shirt and apparently bleeding from her genital area, court documents state.

Another minor who slept in the same room as the victim told police that Hewinin had returned the girl to bed between 10 p.m. and midnight, and that the victim was crying but eventually fell asleep.

Based on the young girl's injuries, a doctor at Guam Memorial Hospital suspected she had been the victim of criminal sexual assault, Post files state.