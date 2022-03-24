A level-one sex offender convicted of inappropriately touching four children known to him is trying to clear his name.

Jeffery Guerrero Cruz, 45, is serving a five-year sentence in the Department of Corrections prison for his crime.

He appealed his conviction in the Supreme Court of Guam.

During a hearing before the justices Wednesday, Cruz’s attorney Randall Cunliffe argued that his client did not receive sufficient representation from his legal counsel during the trial in the Superior Court among other legal issues.

He contends the case should be sent back to the lower court for a new trial.

Deputy Attorney General Stephanie Mendiola opposed the appeal arguing that Cruz did not have deficient counsel during trial, adding that the high court should affirm the conviction.

The justices will decide at a later date.

In 2019, Cruz was found guilty of two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct after being accused of inappropriately touching three girls and one boy known to him over the past several years, Post files state.